Save big on electronics with Newegg's early Black Friday sale

We all know that electronics is one of the biggest drivers of the Black Friday frenzy every year. This sale season, retailers and online outlets are starting the deals early so everyone has plenty of time to grab those gifts before they're gone. Newegg is no exception. The online technology store is having an enormous Black Friday sale right now until 11/10. Computer nerds rejoice!

Newegg's sale has massive markdowns on gaming gear, headphones, televisions and even kitchen appliances. Come for the hard drives, stay for the deep fryers. Newegg offers a wide range of products and lots of computer hardware, so we've whittled down the sale so you can cut through the craziness. Check out our list below of our favorite deals from the Newegg Black Friday sale.

Homeall Office Gaming Chair ($84.99, originally $269.99; newegg.com)

You can save $185 on this gaming chair equipped with a removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.

Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones ($12.99, originally $34.99; newegg.com)

This mini, lightweight and water-resistant headphones are a super cheap option if you're in the market for some workout gear.

Rosewill 3D and 4K Supported HDMI Cable 15-feet ($6.99, originally $17.99; newegg.com)

Those pesky HDMI cables are always disappearing or breaking. These cheap replacements can actually be an upgrade if you have a new TV but old cables.

LG 32" Class QHD Gaming Monitor ($359.99, originally $639.99; newegg.com)

This 32" gaming monitor is the perfect size for your kid's bedroom if you never want to see him again. With a QHD display and a 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor fills the stat sheet with top performance specs all around.

Rosewill Electric Hot Water Boiler and Warmer ($39.99, originally $89.99; newegg.com)

Not super into computers? How about this electric water boiler. With three temperature settings and an automatic cleaning function, this water heater is a technological titan in its own right.

Cuisinart 3.4 Quart Stainless Steel Deep Fryer ($35.99, originally $65.99; newegg.com)

This heavy duty deep fryer is a great addition to any kitchen. And with a 60-minute digital timer it's super easy to use.

Lenovo IdeaPad S940 ($1,149.99, originally $1,999.99; newegg.com)

This laptop comes with a 4K HDR display and is a workhorse of a machine. Get it now and save $850 off retail price.

LG ThinQ AI 55-inch 4K TV ($1,199, originally $1,999.99; newegg.com)

This is one of the better deals of the sale, but act fast because this deal could end at any time. If you snag it before the limited offer ends, you can save over $800 on this 55" 4K TV.

LG ThinQ AI 65-inch 4K TV ($1,699, originally $2,769.99; newegg.com)

Same thing with this one, the deal will expire soon so hop on it to save on the bigger version of the above 4K TV.

XCOM2 for Xbox One ($4.99, originally $39.99; newegg.com)

The game that got a 9.3 review on IGN is on sale for 88% off at Newegg. Buy it for just five bucks and get hours of gameplay.

Seagate 4TB Stationary External Hard Drive ($84.99; newegg.com)

Get $15 off this external hard drive with the code 5BFDT52. But hurry because this limited offer could disappear before the sale ends.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.