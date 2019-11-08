Pre-lit Christmas trees are on sale at Amazon, today only

Nothing swiftly squashes burgeoning holiday cheer like having to untangle an enormous knot of string lights for the Christmas tree. This year, opt for a pre-lit tree instead, and take advantage of Amazon's one-day deals on a range of them from Noma.

Trees ranging from 6.5 ft. to 7.5 ft. in height are available for prices starting at $105, all boast at least 300 light bulbs afixed to their more than 1,000 branches. The faux trees mimic a range of common Christmas tree species, from Henry Fir to Colorado Pine. Two smaller trees are also available for under $40 as a bright, festive holiday accent.

Alas, like the holiday season itself, these tree prices won't last long. Be sure to snag your Christmas centerpiece by midnight, or risk landing yourself on the naughty list for missing out on a stellar discount.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.