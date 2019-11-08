Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Alexis Grace and Delaney Strunk ,CNN

Updated 10:45 AM ET, Fri November 8, 2019

(CNN)It's been 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell. Disney's CEO might be taking the biggest risk of his career. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

She had a familiar face and a persuasive proposal

After a report by CNN, a homeless Yale graduate got an offer from a fellow alum that was nonnegotiable.

Crowdsourcing STD diagnoses on the internet

    Sharing things on social media can draw you closer to your friends. But some go a little far, oversharing sexual health concerns with strangers.
    Supporters say an innocent man could be executed

    Rodney Reed, a Texas death row inmate, is set to be executed in two weeks. See why some powerful people are trying to stop it.

    Centre Pompidou marks a new museum venture

    France's museum has marked its expansion into China. Here's what the two countries agreed on.

    An invisible barrier still divides Germany

    It's been 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell, but there are still unspoken inequities between the two sides.

      It may be the biggest risk of Disney's CEO's career

      Bob Iger has taken a lot of risks as Disney's top exec, but now he is about to encounter one of the biggest obstacles he has ever faced.