By Alexis Grace and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 2:11 PM ET, Fri November 8, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney refused to cooperate with a subpoena from House impeachment investigators.
-- An anonymous senior Trump administration official claims in their upcoming book that Trump officials contemplated resigning all at once last year in a "midnight self-massacre," according to an excerpt obtained by The Washington Post.
    -- A Yale graduate and former Wall Street banker ended up homeless. After a fellow alum read about his story, she offered him a deal that is nonnegotiable.
    -- Vitamin E, along with THC, could be behind the vaping illness that has sickened over 2,000 people and killed dozens, according to the CDC.
    -- An American man who broke free of police custody in Thailand is now in a coma after shooting himself in the head.
    -- More than 130,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service due to possible plastic contamination.
      -- A Buffalo Wild Wings employee died and 10 others were sent to the hospital after being exposed to a cleaning agent on the kitchen floor of one of the restaurants.
      -- Kanye West has an idea for a new name and no one knows if he's serious.