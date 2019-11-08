(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney refused to cooperate with a subpoena from House impeachment investigators.
-- An anonymous senior Trump administration official claims in their upcoming book that Trump officials contemplated resigning all at once last year in a "midnight self-massacre," according to an excerpt obtained by The Washington Post.
-- A Yale graduate and former Wall Street banker ended up homeless. After a fellow alum read about his story, she offered him a deal that is nonnegotiable.
-- Vitamin E, along with THC, could be behind the vaping illness that has sickened over 2,000 people and killed dozens, according to the CDC.
-- An American man who broke free of police custody in Thailand is now in a coma after shooting himself in the head.
-- More than 130,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service due to possible plastic contamination.
-- A Buffalo Wild Wings employee died and 10 others were sent to the hospital after being exposed to a cleaning agent on the kitchen floor of one of the restaurants.
-- Kanye West has an idea for a new name and no one knows if he's serious.