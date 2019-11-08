A soprano started singing out her window in defiance of a government-imposed curfew in Chile

(CNN) The soprano's voice lifts into the Santiago night sky, breaking the silence of the Chilean government-imposed curfew.

Then, cheers and applause fill the streets.

As much as her voice and venue, it's also Romero's song choice that has captured global notice: "El derecho de vivir en paz" ("The right to live in peace") by Victor Jara, a popular folk singer who was murdered in the days following the 1973 military coup by Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

A protest anthem emerges from darkness

Romero had left her house earlier that evening to visit a cousin after being holed up in her home for several days for fears of the violence in the streets, she told CNN.

Romero watched as Chilean police deployed tear gas, she said, then finally reached her cousin's home, saddened by an overwhelming silence that had taken hold.

"It was very sad to see how the streets were getting empty. It made me feel helpless, and the first thing I did was to put on the song, 'El derecho de vivir en paz,' of Victor Jara," she said.

Despite the curfew, some people went out onto their balconies, Romero recalled. When she heard another musician start to play the same song on an instrument, she joined in.

"I came out on the balcony to sing for the people," she said, "never thinking this would go viral. It was beautiful, as people were silent during the song."

Then, cheers and applause erupted. And from the cacophony, the tune rose again.

"More musician neighbors joined, each one with his part -- a violinist, an accordionist and another singer made all the neighbors sing," Romero told CNN. "It was beautiful and emotional."

A cellist also channels citizens' power

Romero's performance wasn't the first one to feature "El derecho de vivir en paz."

The soprano's childhood friend and fellow musician, Paula Advis, had played the song on her cello out of her window on October 20, the third night of the curfew, after her dad suggested it.