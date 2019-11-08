Brazil's former President Lula released from prison

Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN) Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was released from prison on Friday, a year and a half after he was sentenced to 12 years on corruption and money laundering charges.

The two-time president known simply as Lula emerged from the jail in Curitiba to greet supporters and journalists gathered outside. A large crowd of supporters awaited him with red flags and "Lula Free" signs.

His early release was made possible by a Supreme Court decision on Thursday night that determined defendants can remain free until they have exhausted all appeals.

Despite being in jail, he was one of the top candidates to run against President Jair Bolsonaro and had been leading the polls until a judge annulled his eligibility to run.

Lula continues to be seen as a leader of the left in Brazil and one of the main opposition voices against Bolsonaro.