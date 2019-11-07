The week in 29 photos

Members of the LeBaron family cry Tuesday, November 5, in front of a burned car in Mexico where some of their relatives were killed the day before. Three women and six children were killed while traveling in a three-car caravan south of the US-Mexico border, according to Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo. The victims, part of a Mormon community in Mexico, were "all shot while in vehicles while driving," family member Alex LeBaron told CNN on Tuesday. Several children survived the attack. Officials and family members believe that drug cartels carried out the ambush, though there's a question of which cartel did so. It is also not yet clear if the attacks specifically targeted the family or if it was a case of mistaken identity.Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images
A police officer reacts after being hit with a Molotov cocktail during protests in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, November 4. Two female police officers — María José Hernández Torres and Abigail Catalina Aburto Cardenas — caught on fire after being hit with Molotov cocktails, Reuters reported. Their colleagues helped extinguish the flames, but the women had to be hospitalized. They are now out of intensive care and recovering, police told a Reuters correspondent on Thursday.Jorge Silva/Reuters
Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser for US President Donald Trump, leaves after the second day of his criminal trial in Washington on Wednesday, November 6. Special counsel Robert Mueller and the US attorney for the District of Columbia accused Stone of lying to congressional investigators about his communications regarding WikiLeaks' publication of stolen emails meant to damage Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016. Stone has pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges of false statements, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.Tom Brenner/Reuters
A woman works on the art installation "Visions in Motion" in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Friday, November 1. The floating artwork, by artist Patrick Shearn and his studio Poetic Kinetics, is made up of 30,000 ribbons that bear the handwritten wishes, hopes and memories of 30,000 people. It will be on display through Sunday, November 10, as the city celebrates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images
People prepare to vote at an elementary school in Midlothian, Virginia, on Tuesday, November 5. Democrats flipped the state Legislature to gain full control of the state's government for the first time in more than two decades. See what you might have missed on Election Day 2019Carlos Bernate/The New York Times/Redux
A newborn giraffe is seen inside its enclosure at the Liberec Zoo in Liberec, Czech Republic, on Wednesday, November 6.David W Cerny/Reuters
A performer is photographed during Diwali celebrations in London's Trafalgar Square on Sunday, November 3. The five-day celebration of good over evil is as important to Hindus as Christmas is to Christians, and it marks the start of a new financial year for Indian businesses worldwide.Shutterstock
Police found 41 migrants in the back of a refrigerated truck during a routine highway check in northern Greece on Monday, November 4. Routine checks on trucks and other vehicles have increased lately, following a number of incidents involving migrants being smuggled through Greece in the back of vehicles.Stavros Karipidis/Reuters
Supporters of presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke embrace each other after learning that the Texas Democrat was dropping out of the race on Friday, November 1.Scott Olson/Getty Images
The moon is seen in New York behind the Statue of Liberty on Saturday, November 2.Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
Patricia Arce, the mayor of Vinto, Bolivia, speaks to the media after she was attacked by a crowd that sprayed her with paint and cut her hair on Wednesday, November 6. A mob burned Vinto's city hall and dragged Arce down the street until she was rescued by police.Jorge Abrego/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A zookeeper moves a pelican at a zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, November 5.David W Cerny/Reuters
Anti-government protesters shine lasers at police vehicles in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, November 1. Violent protests have paralyzed the country, seen the military return to the streets and led to the deaths of at least 20 people. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has promised social and economic reforms to tackle issues at the heart of the unrest.Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio posted this photo of himself with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday, November 1. "There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways — but Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time," DiCaprio said on Instagram. DiCaprio, like Thunberg, is an environmental activist.From Instagram
Protesters carry away a boy who had been affected by tear gas during anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad, Iraq, on Sunday, November 3. Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi agreed to resign after weeks of protests that led to hundreds of casualties, Iraq's president announced. The protests were sparked by longstanding complaints over unemployment, government corruption and a lack of basic services such as electricity and clean water.Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters
In this photo, shot using a slow shutter speed, Russian soldiers rehearse for a parade in Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday, November 5.Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
A reveler takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in Buenos Aires on Saturday, November 2.Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images
Pregnant women practice yoga at a stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Sunday, November 3. Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
People in Manila, Philippines, visit the graves of their departed loved ones as they mark All Saints' Day on Friday, November 1.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
A traveler in Munich, Germany, walks below an airport billboard showing details of the Lufthansa strike on Thursday, November 7. Lufthansa's cabin crew union announced a 48-hour strike that would affect all flights in Germany.Lukas Barth-Tuttas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A man cries during a relative's funeral in Mirpurkhas, Pakistan, on Friday, November 1. The day before, at least 70 people were killed and 30 more injured in a fire that engulfed a train in Pakistan.Rizwan Tabassum/AFP/Getty Images
A dog tackles a flyball course at the National Pet Show in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, November 3.Jacob King/PA/AP
Mukhlis, a member of the Aceh Ulema Council in the deeply conservative Aceh province of Indonesia, is publicly flogged for adultery Thursday, October 31, under a draconian law he helped create. His agency advises the local government on drafting and implementing religious laws.Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, to observe the fasting festival of Rakher Upobash on Tuesday, November 5.Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters