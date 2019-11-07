A Disney World visitor was charged with groping a theme park character

(CNN) A man at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom was arrested and charged with battery after he allegedly groped a female park employee dressed as a Disney character, the arrest affidavit shows.

Brian Sherman, 51, and his wife went up to the woman at a grotto in the park Saturday to pose for a photo, according to an affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida. The woman told law enforcement that Sherman was very excited, repeatedly saying that her character "is my favorite."

As the couple each got on either side of the woman, Sherman put his right arm around her, making her uncomfortable and leaving her unable to move, the affidavit said. He continued to move his arm lower down on her body, the report said, eventually cupping her bra with his hand.

One of the woman's coworkers picked up on how uncomfortable she seemed and tried to get Sherman to move his hand by suggesting a different pose, the affidavit said. But before moving, the costume shifted and Sherman cupped her breast with two fingers with only "the thin skin-tight fabric" between his hand and her skin, the woman told law enforcement. The incident lasted about three to four seconds, the report said.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told Sherman to move his hand and he eventually put it back around the woman's shoulders, the report said. He posed for a photo, and a photographer took a picture to identify him later in reporting the incident, the affidavit said.

Read More