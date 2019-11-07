Breaking News

1 dead, 2 injured and gunman is still at large after shooting at Church's Chicken

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 2:49 AM ET, Thu November 7, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) responded to a shooting incident this evening at Church&#39;s Chicken in Otay Mesa, California.
The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) responded to a shooting incident this evening at Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa, California.

(CNN)Three employees were shot Wednesday evening at a Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa, California, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

One of the victims was killed and the other two were in stable condition after being transported to nearby hospitals, the release said.
Detectives are looking for the male gunman who witnesses say walked into the restaurant and ordered food, the release said. He left the restaurant after arguing with the employees and returned with a handgun.
The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) released an image of the dark sedan.
The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) released an image of the dark sedan.
He shot the three employees, one female and two males. No customers were injured, the release said.
    Police received a call of a shooting at 5:30 p.m. PT, according to the release.
    Read More
      The suspect is still at large and was last seen in a dark colored sedan.
      The gunman is still at large and was last seen in a dark colored sedan. He is 6'1," has a "thin build" and was wearing a "light blue sweatshirt and a blue 'Chargers' beanie," police said.

      CNN's Sarah Moon contributed to this report.