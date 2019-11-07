1 dead, 2 injured and gunman is still at large after shooting at Church's Chicken

(CNN) Three employees were shot Wednesday evening at a Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa, California, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

One of the victims was killed and the other two were in stable condition after being transported to nearby hospitals, the release said.

Detectives are looking for the male gunman who witnesses say walked into the restaurant and ordered food, the release said. He left the restaurant after arguing with the employees and returned with a handgun.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) released an image of the dark sedan.

He shot the three employees, one female and two males. No customers were injured, the release said.

Police received a call of a shooting at 5:30 p.m. PT, according to the release.

