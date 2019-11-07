Arrests in massive bribery case include six NYPD employees

(CNN) One New York City Police officer and five of the department's 911 dispatchers were among 27 arrested for allegedly participating in a vast bribery operation related to no-fault car insurance policies, the Manhattan US Attorney's office announced Thursday.

The 27 individuals were allegedly part of a scheme to funnel individuals involved in motor vehicle accidents to specific clinics and lawyers in return for kickbacks, according to a federal indictment in the Southern District of New York.

"The charges alleged in today's indictment describe a scheme that blatantly violated HIPAA laws and actively targeted those the act was established to protect," FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said in a news release.

Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman added, "These actions have undermined the integrity of our emergency and medical first responders."

According to the indictment, Anthony Rose, the alleged ringleader of the operation, and his co-conspirators bribed some 50 people, including hospital employees and the six NYPD employees, in return for the names, contact information and medical information of victims of motor vehicle accidents.

