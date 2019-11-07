North England hit by torrential rain and flooding

(CNN) Floods have paralyzed parts of north England, with roads and train lines shuttered and people stranded in a shopping mall, unable to leave.

As of Thursday evening, the UK Environment Agency had issued 99 flood warnings across the country, with 117 further lower level alerts indicating possible floods in place.

A man cycles through a flooded street Sheffield, after torrential rain in the area.

Sheffield, a major city in South Yorkshire, was one of the worst hit areas.

Meadowhall, the city's indoor shopping mall, was forced to cancel a Christmas event because of the heavy rain. Police asked shoppers to stay at the mall, as roads in the area were gridlocked.

🚨 #Meadowhall #Sheffield



All roads around Meadowhall are currently gridlocked.



There is heavy flooding due to adverse weather conditions and closures are in place. Please avoid the area.



Events at Meadowhall are CANCELLED.



*We advise only essential travel* pic.twitter.com/A2nLpOXfmQ — SYP Ops Support (@SYPOperations) November 7, 2019

"If you are traveling to collect people, do not attempt your journey. Await updates as we work to ensure safety of people in the immediate vicinity," the police said on Twitter.

