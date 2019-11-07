North England hit by torrential rain and flooding

(CNN)Floods have paralyzed parts of north England, with roads and train lines shuttered and people stranded in a shopping mall, unable to leave.
As of Thursday evening, the UK Environment Agency had issued 99 flood warnings across the country, with 117 further lower level alerts indicating possible floods in place.
Sheffield, a major city in South Yorkshire, was one of the worst hit areas.
Meadowhall, the city's indoor shopping mall, was forced to cancel a Christmas event because of the heavy rain. Police asked shoppers to stay at the mall, as roads in the area were gridlocked.
"If you are traveling to collect people, do not attempt your journey. Await updates as we work to ensure safety of people in the immediate vicinity," the police said on Twitter.
The mall was offering shelter for people who were not able to get home.
According to the National Rail, a number of train lines across South Yorkshire were disrupted by the flooding. Rail operator Northern said on Twitter that flooding had shuttered train lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Sheffield and Lincoln, and Sheffield and Manchester.
Seven roads were closed for flooding in Sheffield, according to the city's council. Flood warnings have also been issued for the River Don and Blackburn Brook.
According to the UK Met Office, the rain should start gradually easing throughout the night.