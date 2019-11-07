15 men found alive in truck in Britain, weeks after Essex container deaths

London (CNN) Fifteen men found in the back of a truck in southwest England were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of entering the country illegally.

The driver, an Irish man in his 50s, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting the men, local Wiltshire Police said in a statement.

The men are aged between 16 and 30. Their nationalities are unclear, officers said.

One of the men was initially taken to hospital as a precaution, but later released. They are "fit and well" and now in custody, police added.

A member of the public alerted police to the truck, which was traveling on a highway near the town of Chippenham at around 8.30 p.m. local time (3.30 p.m. ET) Wednesday evening.

