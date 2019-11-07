(CNN) At least five people have been killed and 120 others injured after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran, Iranian state-owned Press TV reported.

Friday's earthquake hit 57 kilometers (35 miles) from the city of Hashtrud in East Azerbaijan Province, at 2.17 a.m. local time (5.47 p.m. ET), according to the US Geological Survey. The quake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There are initial reports that three small villages in the area were destroyed in the quake, semi-official FARS news reported. Emergency and evaluation teams are operating and Red Crescent teams have been dispatched to the area, the news agency added.

Iran sits on a major fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian plates and has experienced many earthquakes in the past.

Last year, a quake that struck near the Iran-Iraq border in November killed at least 361 people.

