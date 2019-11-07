Hospital picks up medical expenses for West Texas mass shooting victims

(CNN) In August, a gunman went on a shooting spree in West Texas killing seven people and wounding 25 others. Now, a local hospital will be covering the unpaid charges of all 14 of the shooting victims it treated.

Medical Center Health System (MCHS) in Odessa announced on Tuesday that its Ector County Hospital District's board of directors approved absorbing all hospital charges for direct victims of the mass shooting.

"The MCHS Board of Directors wanted to make sure that none of the victims experience any medical financial burdens from this horrible situation," MCHS President and CEO Russell Tippin said in statement.

The hospital will be covering the charges not covered by the victims' insurance. Tippin said he wouldn't be surprised if the amount surpasses $500,000.

"MCHS is a partner with our community and we want the victims to know we care about them and pray for their continued recovery," said Tippin.