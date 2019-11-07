Kalin Bennett, Division I basketball recruit diagnosed with autism, plays for Kent State in opener

(CNN) Kalin Bennett says he wants kids to believe in themselves "first and foremost" -- and he's hoping he can be an example.

Bennett is the first student-athlete with autism to sign a national letter of intent to play a team sport at the NCAA Division I level. He made his debut for Kent State University's men's basketball team in its season-opening game Wednesday.

Kent State won the home game against Hiram, also of northern Ohio, at the MAC Center, 97-58.

Bennett entered the game with six minutes left to play, and he finished with 2 points, two rebounds and one block. He scored his first collegiate points on a hook shot with less than three minutes left to play.

After the game, Bennett's teammates cheered him over to the school's victory bell for him to ring. "For my mom to see it was really big for me," Bennett said after the game . "To let her know that everything you've done has not been in vain."

