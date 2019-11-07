Macron says Europe is facing the 'brain death of NATO'

(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Europe is facing the "brain death of NATO," caused by American indifference to the transatlantic alliance.

Macron told the Economist in an article published Thursday that Europe can no longer rely on the United States to defend NATO allies.

His blunt comments come after the Trump Administration pulled US forces out of northern Syria last month, in a move that dismayed European NATO members.

The abrupt withdrawal -- seemingly without warning to Paris -- left US allies, the Syrian Kurds, open to a Turkish offensive in the region.

Macron has been a vocal supporter of the Kurds, and the sudden US policy shift complicated relations with fellow NATO member Turkey.

