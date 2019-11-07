Human ancestors may have walked upright 12 million years ago -- much earlier than previously thought, study says

(CNN) A newly discovered species of ape may have been walking on two feet almost 12 million years ago in Europe, scientists have found, dramatically altering the timeline of when one of humankind's most fundamental features began.

Scientists had previously believed the upright posture we have today originated six million years ago in Africa.

But the fossils of a previously unknown primate named Danuvius, discovered in southern Germany, suggest apes were displaying the human-like characteristics long before then.

The team, led by Madelaine Böhme from the University of Tübingen, worked in a clay pit in Bavaria, where they excavated more than 15,000 vertebrate bones.

Remains of at least four individual primates were found, and the most complete skeleton -- of a male Danuvius -- is similar in size and shape to modern-day bonobos. His preserved limb, finger and toe bones helped the scientists reconstruct how he moved in his environment.