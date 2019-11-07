Amazon has some amazing deals on TCL TVs right now

If you don't already have a 4K TV, now is a great time to get one.

On Tuesday, Amazon discounted several Samsung televisions by up to 47%, and now the company is discounting television sets from TCL by up to 50%.

There are several TCL TVs discounted on Amazon, and they start at just $299.99.

Every TCL model on sale has Roku built in, meaning you can use Roku's software platform to stream shows and movies from the likes of Apple, Netflix, Hulu or HBO.

Most of the models on sale also have an automatic game mode that will detect when you're gaming and improve performance to ensure the best experience.

Amazon is discounting TCL's Class 5-Series 4K UHD TVs, taking 39% off the 55-inch model, to make it $399.99. For $349.99, you can get a 50-inch version of the same series.

If you have more room in your budget and want a TV that can produce a better picture, then consider a 55-inch Class 6-Series, marked down to $599.99 from $649.99.

Amazon has conveniently listed all of its TCL discounts on its own webpage for you to browse through and compare the different offerings.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.