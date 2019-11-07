The best gifts for every woman in your life

Whether you're shopping for your wife, your sister, your daughter, or your boss, odds are she doesn't want a random present. Socks? No thanks — unless they're cashmere, of course, in which case, go for it!

To help you find that home run present this holiday season, our editors spent weeks searching for gifts that serve a purpose or tell a story or will just add some beauty into her life. They're also within reason price-wise, because we're guessing you've got more than a few ladies to shop for. (For the rest of your list, we've got gift ideas for him and the best gifts for kids, too.)

Included are gifts to delight everyone from the fashionista to the tech head to the multitasking mom. (And when in doubt, you can never go wrong with a crazy-cozy pair of pajamas, and yep, those made our list, too.) Shop all of our gifts for her.

Fashion favorites for the new year

Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic ($148, nordstrom.com)

When the temps drop, many women really want to put on a big ol' sweater, and you can't go wrong with this trending one. The oversized tunic's extra-wide mock neck is warm (but not constraining), while the stretchy, ribbed fabric makes it extra flattering. Available in eight colors, the sweater can be worn over leggings, tucked into jeans or even solo as a dress.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Who What Wear Puff Long Sleeve Flat Collar Jacket ($69.99, target.com)

Humdrum puffers are ubiquitous these days, but this one, in all its on-trend leopard glory, is sure to stand out. Boxy with a high collar, the jacket has a slight sheen and just the right amount of puff — enough to keep her warm on a chilly night, but not so much that she'll be sweating while running errands.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Veja V-10 Sneaker ($150, nordstrom.com)

You know what's never, ever going out of style? A classic white sneaker. And this one from certified B Corp brand Veja is not only Meghan Markle-approved, but also feels good. How so? The sneakers are truly eco-friendly, made from organic fair trade cotton, vegan leather, wild rubber from the Amazonian forest and recycled plastic bottles. The best part: The crisp, clean design will look great with everything from a dress to jeans and a button-down shirt.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Trunk Club ($50+, trunkclub.com)

Know someone who simply doesn't enjoy shopping? This is the gift for her. From Nordstrom, the personal styling service will ask her to fill out a style quiz and then engage in a quick chat with her assigned stylist. Unlike other similar companies, Trunk sends a preview of the products picked for approval ahead of time, in addition to offering free returns. Done and done.

_______________________________________________________________________________

CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling High Waist Tight Yoga Pants ($24.99, amazon.com)

Trust us when we say that these $25 yoga pants are about to be her favorite. Available in 26 colors and patterns, the high-waisted, ultra-lightweight leggings rival brands that cost three to four times as much. Also, they never need to be pulled up!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress ($100, outdoorvoices.com)

Fan-favorite workout brand Outdoor Voices recently launched this adorable workout dress, and we're more than a little obsessed. Proving ladies can get in a tough-as-nails workout while wearing a dress, this one has built-in shorts and a phone pocket, and comes in seven colors and patterns.

New pieces for her nighttime routine

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65, nordstrom.com)

With more than 1,300 positive reviews on Nordstrom, these "Moonlight" PJs are the store's top seller for good reason. In addition to being incredibly soft and lightweight, the pants and shirt combo has a smart, menswear-inspired design that will have her feeling snappy, even at 6 a.m. after a sleepless night. Available in six colors and patterns, the pajamas run a bit big, so be sure to size down.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lively The Deco Mesh Bralette ($35, nordstrom.com)

In a brand new collaboration with cult-favorite lingerie purveyor Lively, Nordstrom is now offering the brand's oft-selling-out Mesh Bralette in three new colors and a cute chevron pattern. Combining crazy comfort (it's wireless) and a casually sexy style, this is the bralette she's going to want to wear day after day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ugg Ansley Antoinette Slipper ($99.95, nordstrom.com)

There are certain things that every woman welcomes as a gift, and slippers are one of those items. The best on the market comes from famous furry boot maker Ugg. The Ansley moccasin features a shearling-like lining (it's actually made of wool) and a rugged sole that ensures she can wear these slippers everywhere from her bathroom to running errands. We love the new bright hues launched this season, but it's also available in five more neutral colors.

A few 'musts' for the accessories arsenal

Fossil Fiona E/W Crossbody ($88, fossil.com)

In the world of structured totes and heavy hobos, just about every woman welcomes a crossbody bag. And this one from Fossil is slim enough to hold the essentials and nothing more, which any mom will tell you is a welcome respite! The hardest part is choosing which of the seven cute patterns she'll love most.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tory Burch Gemini Link Wristlet ($128, toryburch.com)

Perfect for the women who's always on the move, this coated canvas wristlet from Tory Burch is big enough to fit the necessities (iPhone, keys, credit cards, cash and lip balms), but small enough that it won't weigh her down. The best-seller bears both the iconic double-T logo and Tory's new Gemini link pattern, and it comes in seven colors, from bright and punchy to sleek and sedate.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Baublebar Sweet & Salty Crystal Drop Earrings ($44, nordstrom.com)

The perfect accessory for parties all year long, these shimmering statement earrings are going to totally speak to her — after all, name a woman who isn't a little bit sweet and a little bit salty! Similar to Chanel's ubiquitous letter logo drop earrings, these swingy earrings are equally playful and, at $44, a whole lot less expensive.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch ($295, fossil.com)

The downside of all this tech advancement of late is that, um, it's not always so pretty. Fossil's latest smartwatch, however, defies that notion. We love the pink soft leather strap, the rose gold face and all that functionality — from calendar alerts and heart-rate tracking to Google Assistant and notifications galore. More to know: The Gen 5 connects with Android and iOS smartphones.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wishbeads Intention Bracelet ($58, uncommongoods.com)

Nail two birds with one stone with this gift. First: The bead-and-brass combination is beautiful and totally on trend, with the stacked bracelets look that is de rigueur right now. But secondly — and more importantly — show her how thoughtful you are by tucking a sweet note inside the bracelet opening that she can keep forever, either in the bracelet or tucked away somewhere so she can write her own daily intention. (A set of perfect-sized sheets comes with each bracelet.)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace ($50, kendrascott.com)

This necklace is the ultimate bang for your buck. Delicate and beautiful, the Elisa pendant comes in dozens of stone and chain hue combinations and is beloved by its users. It's got more than 17,000 positive reviews, after all! We love the price point, too, with nearly all the options coming in between $50 and $85.

Indulgent beauty picks

Lipstick Queen Lipstick in Frog Prince ($25, amazon.com)

If you've got a beauty aficionado on your list, she's going to love this gift. Don't let this lipstick's hue fool you — the emerald green actually goes on pink, and the vibrancy depends on your body's chemistry. Layer it for a brighter look or swipe on once for a tinted balm appearance, but either way your lips will be totally soft and moist, thanks to the Vitamin E and shea butter ingredients.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Phlur Clean, Hypoallergenic, Vegan and Cruelty-Free Fragrance Sample Set ($18, amazon.com)

Subscribing to a clean beauty routine is a practice many a makeup-wearing woman adheres to these days, but finding a clean perfume has, until recently, been difficult. Enter sustainable and transparent fragrance company Phlur. Made of safe, lab-created ingredients free of parabens, phthalates and BHT, this set of Phlur's best-selling scents is the perfect starter kit.

Create an at-home spa experience

Nest Fragrances Classic Candle ($42-$68, nordstrom.com)

Candles might sound like the socks of home gifts, but remember when we said cashmere socks were the exception? Same goes for Nest candles. Luxurious with mellow scents, the candles come in sleek glass jars with matte stripes that will blend in on a bathroom counter or nightstand rather than stand out. And nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this is the brand to invest in. The hardest part is choosing between best-selling scents Bamboo, Moroccan Amber, Grapefruit and Ocean Mist & Sea Salt — and whether you splurge on the three-wick stunner.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray ($42.97, amazon.com)

Fulfill all her bathtub dreams with this caddy that can wrangle everything from an iPad or book to a wine glass, snacks and more while she's taking a much-needed soak. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, this caddy is great for a few practical reasons, too — like the fact that it's waterproof, expandable and nonslip, thanks to underside silicone grips. (And while this caddy does have a wine glass slot, we're also a little obsessed with this earthy tubside holder from Uncommon Goods!)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Parachute Classic Bathrobe ($99, parachutehome.com)

Here's something we're sure of: You can never go wrong with a sumptuous bathrobe, and this one from Parachute hits all the right notes. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, the unisex Classic comes in four colors and sizes and has two big front pockets, an oversized shawl collar and, most importantly, a super plush texture that will make her never want to take it off.

Spruce up her interior spaces, too

Framebridge Holiday Duo ($100, framebridge.com)

Sure, you could frame some sentimental photos yourself, but who has the time for that? Take the legwork out of the process with Framebridge, by uploading your images, choosing your frames and mats, et voilà, a few days later your expertly created, high-quality framed images will be shipped (free) to your door. We love this holiday duo, or you can create your own. (Prices start at $39.)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Grafomap ($44+, grafomap.com)

Fill her walls in a way that's sentimental and super cool with customizable Grafomaps, whose website allows you to zoom in (or out) on a location, add a title (or keep it simple with the location's name) and choose from a slew of zippy color palettes (or stick to black and white). Whether you're commemorating the location of your first date or where your first baby was born, the gift is equal parts meaningful and hip.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Family Print ($75-$150, uncommongoods.com)

Surprise the matriarch of your family with this unique family portrait that will make everyone depicted in the piece giggle with delight — what kid doesn't love seeing a drawing of themselves? Artist Shelly Klein can include up to 12 family members in her drawing, which can be purchased with or without a frame. She also offers a personalized print for couples, which makes an excellent wedding gift.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Adelaide Monogram Journal ($24, anthropologie.com)

For those moments when she's not on her phone, a woman appreciates having a pretty journal to jot some notes or thoughts into. We love that this one that comes with a petite gold pen.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Belkin PowerHouse 2-in-1 iPhone & Apple Watch Charging Dock ($99.99, belkin.com)

Clean up her nightstand situation and, in the words of N'Sync, say "bye bye bye" to two more cords with this iPhone and Apple Watch docking station, where you can charge both devices simultaneously. Sleek and smart in design (both are elevated for sightlines and safety), the station charges phones via a Lightning connector that can adapt to any case, and watches via a magnetic charge. Trust us: Fewer cords equals a calmer, more streamlined area, which will help her sleep easier at night.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Powerbeats Pro ($249.95, amazon.com)

Wireless earphones that deliver the powerful sound quality Beats by Dre is known for, these are perfect for athletes and regular commuters alike. Smaller and lighter than the previous iteration, the new Powerbeats Pro come in four earthy tones and with enhanced sound quality, thanks to the Apple H1 chip. All she has to do is whisper, "Hey Siri," and her every wish is Siri's command.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Google Nest Hub ($129, bedbathandbeyond.com)

The best touchscreen digital frame on the market is also smart enough to give her recipe instructions, daily reminders and weather updates, place calls, and lots more. Compatible with more than 5,000 smart devices, Google Nest can also stream music from YouTube, Spotify and Pandora. Our favorite part, however, is the Google Photos link-up, so she can scroll through all her favorite pics.

And ensure she's the hostess with the mostest

Cathy's Concepts Monogrammed Acacia Tray with Metal Handles ($85, nordstrom.com)

A handsome tray is never a bad idea, especially one that you can use to serve her breakfast in bed! We like this monogrammed one from Cathy's Concepts, which would be perfect as a cheese board or for corralling loose items on a coffee table.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Agate Cheese Board ($78, anthropologie.com)

If you search #cheeseboard on Instagram, you're going to find more than half a million posts tagged to the hashtag, which is an indicator of just how big this culinary trend is right now. And while most cheese heads are leaning toward big farmhouse-style trays and troughs, we love this ultra-girly agate board that comes in five hues, edged in shiny brass electroplating.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender ($499.95, amazon.com)

Hear us out, because we know you have some sticker shock right about now. This is, hands down, the best high-powered blender on the market, one that she can use for her daily smoothie — it can turn crunchy kale silky smooth in 30 seconds flat — or for family meals like hearty soups. What's new and different about this one, however, is that it's "smart," in that it has built-in wireless connectivity and the motor base is able to read the container size you're using (for example, the Vitamix 8-ounce bowl or the 20-ounce blending cup) and adjust settings based on that size. The Ascent can also wash itself clean in under a minute by blending water with a drop of soap. You had her at "no dishwasher necessary!"

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nespresso Creatista Uno Plus Espresso Machine ($408.57, amazon.com)

There are at-home coffee solutions, and then there's Nespresso's Creatista Plus. Brew barrista-level lattes and cappuccinos with this compact machine, which has an easy-to-use interface that walks you through the preparation and a milk frother that can texture the milk to her exact specifications. (Looking for something a bit cheaper? We also love Nespresso's Latissima One, which is half the price at $198.99.)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.