The best gifts for every woman in your life

Whether you're shopping for your wife, your sister, your daughter or your boss, odds are she doesn't want a random present. Socks? No thanks — unless they're cashmere, of course, in which case, go for it!

To help you find that home run present this holiday season, our editors spent weeks searching for gifts that serve a purpose or tell a story or will just add beauty into her life. They're also within reason, price-wise, because we're guessing you've got more than a few ladies to shop for. (For the rest of your list, we've got gift ideas for him and the best gifts for kids, too.)

Included are gifts to delight everyone from the fashionista to the tech head to the multitasking mom. (And when in doubt, you can never go wrong with a crazy-cozy pair of pajamas, and yep, those made our list, too.) Shop all of our gifts for her.

Fashion favorites for the new year

Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic ($99.90, originally $148; nordstrom.com)

When the temps drop, many women want to put on a big ol' sweater, and you can't go wrong with this trending one. The oversized tunic's extra-wide mock neck is warm (but not constraining), while the stretchy, ribbed fabric makes it extra flattering. Available in eight colors, the sweater can be worn over leggings, tucked into jeans or even solo as a dress.

Who What Wear Puff Long Sleeve Flat Collar Jacket ($48.99, originally $69.99; target.com)

Humdrum puffers are ubiquitous these days, but this one, in all its on-trend leopard glory, is sure to stand out. Boxy with a high collar, the jacket has a slight sheen and just the right amount of puff — enough to keep her warm on a chilly night, but not so much that she'll be sweating while running errands.

Veja V-10 Sneaker ($150; nordstrom.com)

You know what's never, ever going out of style? A classic white sneaker. And this one from certified B Corp brand Veja is not only Meghan Markle approved, but also feels good. How so? The sneakers are truly eco-friendly, made from organic fair trade cotton, vegan leather, wild rubber from the Amazonian forest and recycled plastic bottles. The best part: The crisp, clean design will look great with everything from a dress to jeans and a button-down shirt.

Trunk Club (starting at $50; trunkclub.com)

Know someone who simply doesn't enjoy shopping? This is the gift for her. From Nordstrom, the personal styling service will ask her to fill out a style quiz and then engage in a quick chat with her assigned stylist. Unlike other similar companies, Trunk sends a preview of the products selected for approval ahead of time, in addition to offering free returns. Done and done.

CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling High Waist Tight Yoga Pants ($24; amazon.com)

Trust us when we say that these $25 yoga pants are about to be her favorite. Available in 26 colors and patterns, the high-waisted, ultra-lightweight leggings rival brands that cost three to four times as much. Also, they never need to be pulled up!

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress ($100; outdoorvoices.com)

Fan-favorite workout brand Outdoor Voices recently launched this adorable workout dress, and we're more than a little obsessed. Proving ladies can get in a tough-as-nails workout while wearing a dress, this one has built-in shorts, a phone pocket, and comes in seven colors and patterns.

Summersalt The Sidestroke Swimsuit ($95; summersalt.com and nordstrom.com)

Summersalt swimsuits are among the most popular on the internet, and for good reason. Not only are they sleek, gorgeous and eye-catching in the best way possible, they're also incredibly flattering, supportive and comfortable. This trendy cut features a one-shoulder design that's available in nine colors and 12 sizes.

Spanx Velvet Leggings (starting at $98; spanx.com and nordstrom.com)

There's nothing like a wardrobe essential that embraces both style and comfort. That's why we're huge fans of leggings from Spanx. In particular, the brand's luxe, yet playful Velvet Leggings, which are sure to complement anything from a holiday blouse to an oversized sweater.

Greats Royale Perforated Blush Sneakers ($179; greats.com)

While no shoe will ever replace the white sneaker, there's something special about a fun twist on a classic. This blush option from Greats, made from premium Italian leather, is just that. With a 4.8-star rating from over 350 reviews, people love how stylish (yet wearable) the color is and rave about the comfortable cushioning of the OrthoLite insoles.

Ammara Flynn Top ($350; ammaranyc.com)

Know a woman who prefers tops to dresses? Ammara creates stunning, structural tops that are perfect for any occasion, from an important meeting to a glamorous holiday party. And while it is an investment piece, any woman is sure to treasure this top, or any of the gorgeous pieces from Ammara, for years to come.

Thakoon Slip Dress in Midnight Navy ($135; thakoon.com)

Speaking of twists on a classic, this navy dress is a stunning piece that can be dressed up or down, all year long. The material is super comfortable, flattering and carries a bit of weight, making it feel much more luxurious than a traditional slip dress.

Birdies The Starling (starting at $95; birdies.com)

These internet-favorite flats are just as glamorous as they are comfortable. Designed using seven-layer comfort technology, key features include memory foam cushioning, quilted satin and shock absorption. You can choose from six classic colorways, such as Black Velvet or Cognac Leather, and nine seasonal colorways, such as Burgundy Python Velvet or Rosé Sparkle Glitter.

A few 'musts' for the accessories arsenal

MZ Wallace Micro Sutton (starting at $165; mzwallace.com)

In the world of structured totes and heavy hobos, just about every woman welcomes a crossbody bag. And this one from MZ Wallace is perfect for holding the essentials and nothing more, which any woman will tell you is a welcome respite! The strap is detachable, so you have the option of carrying the bag like a mini purse for a dressier look. The hardest part is choosing which of the 15 cute patterns she'll love most.

Tory Burch Gemini Link Wristlet ($128; toryburch.com)

Perfect for the women who's always on the move, this coated canvas wristlet from Tory Burch is big enough to fit the necessities (iPhone, keys, credit cards, cash and lip balms), but small enough that it won't weigh her down. The bestseller bears both the iconic double-T logo and Tory's new Gemini link pattern, and it comes in seven colors, from bright and punchy to sleek and sedate.

Baublebar Mini Alidi Ring ($30.80, originally $44; nordstrom.com)

Beloved by street style stars, this unique crystal rainbow is sure to go with any outfit, colorful or not.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch ($295; fossil.com)

The downside of all this tech advancement of late is that, um, it's not always so pretty. Fossil's latest smartwatch, however, defies that notion. We love the pink soft leather strap, the rose gold face and all that functionality — from calendar alerts and heart-rate tracking to Google Assistant and notifications galore. More to know: The Gen 5 connects with Android and iOS smartphones.

Wishbeads Intention Bracelet ($58; uncommongoods.com)

Nail two birds with one stone with this gift. First: The bead-and-brass combination is beautiful and totally on trend, with the stacked bracelets look that is de rigueur right now. But secondly — and more importantly — show her how thoughtful you are by tucking a sweet note inside the bracelet opening that she can keep forever, either in the bracelet or tucked away somewhere so she can write her own daily intention. (A set of perfect-sized sheets comes with each bracelet.)

Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace ($50; kendrascott.com)

This necklace is the ultimate bang for your buck. Delicate and beautiful, the Elisa pendant comes in dozens of stone and chain hue combinations and is beloved by its users. It has more than 17,000 positive reviews, after all! We love the price point, too, with nearly all the options falling between $50 and $85.

Create an at-home spa experience

Nest Fragrances Classic Candle ($42; amazon.com)

Candles might sound like the socks of home gifts, but remember when we said cashmere socks were the exception? Same goes for Nest candles. Luxurious with mellow scents, the candles come in sleek glass jars with matte stripes that will blend in on a bathroom counter or nightstand. And nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this is the brand to buy. The hardest part is choosing between bestselling scents Bamboo, Moroccan Amber, Grapefruit and Ocean Mist & Sea Salt — or whether you splurge on the three-wick stunner.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray ($42.99, originally $46.97; amazon.com)

Fulfill all her bathtub dreams with this caddy that can hold everything from an iPad or book to a wine glass, snacks and more while she takes a much-needed soak. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, this caddy is great for a few practical reasons, too — like the fact that it's waterproof, expandable and nonslip, thanks to underside silicone grips. (And while this caddy has a wine glass slot, we're also a little obsessed with this earthy tubside holder from Uncommon Goods!)

Parachute Classic Bathrobe ($99; parachutehome.com)

Here's something we're sure of: You can never go wrong with a sumptuous bathrobe, and this one from Parachute hits all the right notes. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, the unisex Classic comes in four colors and sizes, and has two big front pockets, an oversized shawl collar and, most importantly, a super plush texture that will make her never want to take it off.

Spruce up her interior spaces, too

Plaid Oversized Throw Blanket ($125; bollandbranch.com)

Red plaid is a holiday must, so a throw in this classic colorway makes for a perfect, festive addition to any room. Made from 100% organic cotton, this super-soft, yet thick (and extremely warm), blanket is perfect for cozying up in.

Courant Catch:3 ($175; courant.com)

A single device fast wireless charging station that doubles as a super stylish tray where you can drop your keys, wallet and other accessories ? Count us all the way in. The best part is that the product features the tech and materials to back the smart concept. It's made from a durable, premium pebble-grain Italian leather and makes for the perfect gift for anyone who loves their tech to have a touch of luxury.

Medium 12-Month Annual Planner ($28; bando.com)

For the woman who has a lot to do and more than enough to keep track of, a reliable planner is a necessity. And there's no better time than the end of the year to gift a gorgeous yet effective planner, complete with fun artwork, stickers and more. This metal wire-o bound option features a matte laminated hard cover, perfect for traveling with her or living on her desk. Either way, it's sure to brighten up her every day and up her organization game.

Framebridge Holiday Duo ($100; framebridge.com)

Sure, you could frame sentimental photos yourself, but who has the time? Take the legwork out of the process with Framebridge, by uploading your images, choosing your frames and mats, et voilà, a few days later, your expertly created, high quality framed images will be shipped (free) to your door. We love this holiday duo, or you can create your own. (Prices start at $39.)

Grafomap (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Fill her walls in a way that's sentimental and super cool with customizable Grafomaps. Its website allows you to zoom in (or out) on a location, add a title (or keep it simple with the location's name) and choose from a slew of zippy color palettes (or stick to black and white). Whether you're commemorating the location of your first date or where your first baby was born, the gift is equal parts meaningful and hip.

Personalized Family Print ($75-$150; uncommongoods.com)

Surprise the matriarch of your family with this unique family portrait that will make everyone depicted in the piece giggle with delight — what kid doesn't love seeing a drawing of themselves? Artist Shelly Klein can include up to 12 family members in her drawings, which can be purchased with or without a frame. She also offers a personalized print for couples, which makes an excellent wedding gift.

Adelaide Monogram Journal ($24; anthropologie.com)

For those moments when she's not on her phone, a woman appreciates having a pretty journal for notes or thoughts. We love that this one comes with a petite gold pen.

Belkin PowerHouse 2-in-1 iPhone & Apple Watch Charging Dock ($99.99; belkin.com)

Clean up her nightstand situation and, in the words of N'Sync, say "bye bye bye" to two more cords with this iPhone and Apple Watch docking station, where you can charge both devices simultaneously. Sleek and smart in design (both are elevated for sightlines and safety), the station charges phones via a Lightning connector that can adapt to any case and watches via a magnetic charge. Trust us: Fewer cords equals a calmer, more streamlined area, which will help her sleep easier at night.

Powerbeats Pro ($249.95; amazon.com)

Wireless earphones that deliver the powerful sound quality Beats by Dre is known for, these are perfect for athletes and regular commuters alike. Smaller and lighter than the previous iteration, the new Powerbeats Pro come in four earthy tones and with enhanced sound quality, thanks to the Apple H1 chip. All she has to do is whisper, "Hey Siri," and her every wish is Siri's command.

Google Nest Hub ($79, originally $129; bedbathandbeyond.com)

The best touchscreen digital frame on the market is also smart enough to give her recipe instructions, daily reminders and weather updates, place calls, and lots more. Compatible with more than 5,000 smart devices, Google Nest can also stream music from YouTube, Spotify and Pandora. Our favorite part, however, is the Google Photos link up, so she can scroll through all her favorite pics.

And ensure she's the hostess with the mostest

Cathy's Concepts Monogrammed Acacia Tray with Metal Handles ($85; nordstrom.com)

A handsome tray is never a bad idea, especially one that you can use to serve her breakfast in bed! We like this monogrammed one from Cathy's Concepts, which would be perfect as a cheese board or for corralling loose items on a coffee table.

Agate Cheese Board ($54.60, originally $78; anthropologie.com)

If you search #cheeseboard on Instagram, you're going to find more than half a million posts tagged with the hashtag, which is an indicator of just how big this culinary trend is right now. And while most cheese heads are leaning toward big farmhouse-style trays and troughs, we love this ultra-girly agate board that comes in five hues, edged in shiny brass electroplating.

Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($264.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

So a vacuum cleaner may not be the most glamorous gift, but a model like this is something she's sure to use for years. This option from Dyson is sleek, cord free and lightweight. It can transform into a handheld vauum cleaner with ease, features up to 30 minutes of run time, includes whole-machine filtration technology that aims to capture over 99% of particles and even a hygienic dirt ejector for clean, seamless bin emptying.

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender ($399.99, originally $599.95; amazon.com)

Hear us out, because we know you have sticker shock right about now. This is, hands down, the best high-powered blender on the market, one that she can use for her daily smoothie — it can turn crunchy kale silky smooth in 30 seconds flat — or for family meals like hearty soups. What's new and different about this one, however, is that it's "smart," in that it has built-in wireless connectivity and the motor base is able to read the container size you're using (for example, the Vitamix 8-ounce bowl or the 20-ounce blending cup) and adjust settings based on that size. The Ascent can also wash itself clean in under a minute by blending water with a drop of soap. You had her at "no dishwasher necessary!"

Nespresso Creatista Uno Plus Espresso Machine ($419.96, originally $599.95; amazon.com)

There are at-home coffee solutions, and then there's Nespresso's Creatista Plus. Brew barrista-level lattes and cappuccinos with this compact machine, which has an easy-to-use interface that walks you through the preparation and a milk frother that can texture the milk to her exact specifications. (Looking for something a bit cheaper? We also love Nespresso's Latissima One, which is half the price at $198.99.)

New pieces for her nighttime routine

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)

With more than 1,300 positive reviews on Nordstrom, these "Moonlight" PJs are the store's top seller for good reason. In addition to being incredibly soft and lightweight, the pants and shirt combo has a smart, menswear-inspired design that will have her feeling snappy, even at 6 a.m. after a sleepless night. Available in six colors and patterns, the pajamas run slightly big, so be sure to size down.

Lively The Deco Mesh Bralette ($35; nordstrom.com)

Cult-favorite lingerie purveyor Lively is offering the brand's oft-selling-out Mesh Bralette in three new colors and a cute chevron pattern exclusively at Nordstrom (and on the brand's site). Combining crazy comfort (it's wireless) and a casually sexy style, this is the bralette she's going to want to wear day after day.

Ugg Ansley Antoinette Slipper ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

There are certain things that every woman welcomes as a gift, and slippers are one of those items. The best on the market comes from famous furry boot maker Ugg. The Ansley moccasin features a shearling-like lining (it's actually made of wool) and a rugged sole that ensures she can wear these slippers everywhere, from her bathroom to running errands. We love the new bright hues launched this season, but it's also available in five more neutral colors.

Indulgent beauty picks

Lipstick Queen Lipstick in Frog Prince ($21.49; walmart.com)

If you've got a beauty aficionado on your list, she's going to love this gift. Don't let this lipstick's hue fool you — the emerald green actually goes on pink, and the vibrancy depends on your body's chemistry. Layer it for a brighter look or swipe on once for a tinted balm appearance, but either way, your lips will be totally soft and moist, thanks to the vitamin E and shea butter ingredients.

Glossier The Skincare Edit ($50; glossier.com)

The beloved beauty brand is introducing the perfect way to try out its bestselling skincare. In this bundle, you'll receive five skincare products (including the recently released Futuredew oil-serum hybrid) all packaged together in a recyclable carry case, along with a limited-edition headband. All the products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested and cruelty free.

Phlur Clean, Hypoallergenic, Vegan and Cruelty-Free Fragrance Sample Set ($18; amazon.com)

Subscribing to a clean beauty routine is a practice many a makeup-wearing woman adheres to these days, but finding a clean perfume has, until recently, been difficult. Enter sustainable and transparent fragrance company Phlur. Made of safe, lab-created ingredients free of parabens, phthalates and BHT, this set of Phlur's bestselling scents is the perfect starter kit.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.