Cashmere is half off at the Eileen Fisher Pop-Up Sale

Everyone knows that the best kind of sweater is a cashmere sweater. And now that sweater weather has officially arrived, it's time to load up on the stuff. Luckily, Eileen Fisher is taking 50% off a range of cozy cashmere styles via its 48-Hour Pop-Up Sale.

The brand, known for its effortless basics and timeless pieces, is slashing prices on more than two dozen cashmere tops and cardigans that will take you through the chilliest season. Prices start at just $89 for the Organic Cotton Cashmere Hooded Tunic (originally $188; eileenfisher.com).

And the deals aren't limited to classic pullovers. Cashmere accessories, including hats, scarves and gloves, are also marked down significantly. Beanies are just $59 (originally $118; eileenfisher.com), while you can swaddle yourself in a scarf for as low as $89 (originally $168, eileenfisher.com).

As the name of this sale suggests, you only have two days to take advantage of these low prices on the typically expensive fabric — so shop now, before the cashmere you crave sells out. The deals end at noon ET on Saturday.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.