Amazon's one-day deal on almonds is nuts

Go nuts on almonds with Amazon's one-day sale on several varieties from Blue Diamond.

There's truly something for every almond aficionado in this Gold Box: Big time snackers can take advantage of all-time low prices on 25-ounce value-size packs of the Low Sodium Lightly Salted ($6.80; amazon.com) and Smokehouse flavors ($8.15; amazon.com), and almond grazers can save on 32 100-calorie packs ($9.75; amazon.com). Meanwhile, those looking for something savory will delight in a 16-ounce bag of Bold Salt 'n Vinegar ($5.60; amazon.com), while packs of Oven Roasted Cocoa Dusted Almonds ($8.45; amazon.com) will satisfy any sweet tooth.

In a nutshell, all the almonds in this sale are $10 or less. But the deals will be gone by Friday, so start squirreling them away today.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.