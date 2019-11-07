The best-selling perfumes at Sephora: Chanel, Gucci, Lancôme and more

Story highlights These are the best-selling and best-smelling perfumes at Sephora

Top-rated picks include scents from Chanel, Gucci, Lancôme and more

There's nothing like a spritz of your favorite scent for a quick mood boost. But how do you find the perfume that's right for you? Whether you're searching for your signature scent or just ready to try something new, these are some of the best-selling perfumes for women at Sephora.

The most popular picks include perfumes from Chanel, Chloe, Gucci, Lancôme and more, with scents that include notes of vanilla, rose and floral. Each of these perfumes has a rating of over 4 stars and more than 100 reviews at Sephora. Find your perfect scent here.

Maison Margiela: Replica Jazz Club

With a 4.5-star rating and 383 reviews, Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club ($126; sephora.com) has earthy, wooden notes reminiscent of an old Brooklyn jazz club.

With hints of rum, pink pepper and tobacco, it's a sensual option that's great for date night — even though it's touted as a male fragrance, Sephora has included it in its women's section for a reason. As one reviewer writes, "If you are a woman who loves more 'spicy' and 'exotic' scents, you need this in your life!"

_______________________________________________________________________________

Flora By Gucci Gorgeous Gardenia

One of the girliest scents by Gucci, Flora By Gucci Gorgeous Gardenia ($65 to $109; sephora.com) includes floral scents with hints of red berries and pear, allowing for a fresh take on the traditional Flora perfume.

Think of it as a light, powdery daytime fragrance. One reviewer notes, "This fragrance always makes me feel put-together and feminine when I wear it. It's sweet, floral, and warm, all at the same time."

_______________________________________________________________________________

12 essential skin care questions, answered by dermatologists

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle: Eau de Parfum

A timeless classic, Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum ($80 to $135; sephora.com) is a sexy, modern option for the woman who loves to stand out from the crowd.

Featuring hints of orange, patchouli and Turkish rose, this scent's selling point isn't just its refreshing take on floral, but more so how long it lasts. "If your goal is to smell and seem like a young, fashionable Parisian, then this is for you," writes one reviewer. "It smells amazing and lasts all day. Definitely gives me a confidence boost."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Yves Saint Laurent: Libre Eau de Parfum

With a combination of lavender and musk, Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum ($78 to $130; sephora.com) is a new addition to the store.

However, it's already amassed a 4.5-star rating with 228 reviewers singing its praises. Calling it "different, but in a good way," reviewers describe the scent as musky, yet floral, and "smells better the longer you wear it." Perfect for an all-day affair.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre: Eau de Toilette

A unique combination of fruity and floral, Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette ($62 to $107; sephora.com) has notes of jasmine and citrus to create a light scent that's great for a flirty date night as well as a busy day at the office.

"I spent so long trying to find the perfect smell for me. Everything was too sweet, too strong, or too terrible," says one reviewer. "This perfume is gentle, soft, yet feminine and amazing!" As this scent fits right in the middle, it will appeal to almost everyone.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lancôme: La Vie Est Belle

Both sweet and spicy, Lancôme La Vie Est Belle ($73 to $123; sephora.com) is a grounding fragrance with hints of vanilla.

Translated from French to "Life is beautiful," La Vie Est Belle aims to recreate the carefree spirit of a typical Parisian — so if you want to transport yourself on a fabulous getaway without leaving home, this is the perfume for you. One reviewer writes, "It's feminine, sweet, and sophisticated, but so sexy and heavenly at the same time. Plus, this lasts forever (especially on clothing)!"

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kat Von D: Sinner Eau de Parfum

Unapologetically edgy, Kat Von D Sinner Eau de Parfum ($27 to $51, originally $45 to $85; sephora.com) is for the person who isn't afraid to embrace her bold side.

Spicy patchouli and cinnamon make this a sultry option that's perfect if you're looking to branch outside your comfort zone a little bit, and it also works well with its sister perfume, Saint. You can layer one on top of the other, allowing for a twist on the fragrance as you see fit. One reviewer notes that "Sinner is warm, rich, floral, fruity and spicy. The cinnamon is wonderful. It has just enough of the touch of gourmand to keep sweet lovers happy, but not enough to induce cavities."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dolce & Gabbana: Light Blue Eau de Toilette

If citrus scents are more your jam, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette ($80 to $134; sephora.com) is a fresh take on traditional that'll give you the energy you need to get through your day.

Reminiscent of a lazy Mediterranean vacation, it might just inspire your next getaway with its fruity scents. "This is a must have for everyone — this is a light and elegant fragrance that is great for daily use," writes one reviewer. "It is so casual, and the smell changes slightly throughout the day — to the best degree. I would highly recommend this to anyone who is not quite sure as to which fragrance to get."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lancôme: Idôle Eau de Parfum

Created by three female perfumers, Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum ($59 to $123; sephora.com) is a feminine fragrance that combines vanilla, rose and jasmine to create a sophisticated scent that still has modern touches. One reviewer writes that they would "recommend this to anyone who loves floral and/or vanilla scents."

Designed to easily transition from day to night, the scent has a certain uniqueness about it — which was, of course, intentional. "It's a soul-connecting fragrance which leads a woman to believe she can conquer anything she desires," says Adriana Medina, one of the perfumers who created Idôle. So, get ready to aim high.

_______________________________________________________________________________

These vitamin C serums can brighten skin, reduce wrinkles and more

_______________________________________________________________________________

Versace: Bright Crystal

If you've ever wondered what Donatella Versace herself sprays on in terms of fragrances, Versace Bright Crystal ($60 to $140; sephora.com) will put those questions to rest.

With unique, fruity ingredients like yuzu and pomegranate mixed with florals such as peony, magnolia and lotus flower, this scent sounds like it would be fun and flirty — but this is Versace, after all, and nothing is ever ordinary. Instead, this fragrance adds on musk and amber, to give depth while still letting the refreshing scent shine through. One reviewer writes, "This perfume is perfect if you don't want to knock others down with your scent. It has such a light, pretty smell that is perfect for the office."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chloé: Eau de Parfum

A bold yet powdery option, Chloé Eau de Parfum ($79 to $180; sephora.com) is inspired by roses, but that doesn't mean it's boring.

Instead, this vibrant scent explores cedarwood, magnolia and lily additions to make sure that there's a hint of freshness to the scent. With 80,000 "loves" on the site, it's a best-seller for a reason. As one reviewer put it, "It's feminine, sexy, romantic, classy, and even a bit adventurous all at the same time."

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailer's prices on the date this article was published.