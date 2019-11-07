Best Buy Black Friday deals: Get early discounts on Apple products, tablets and more

Black Friday is still weeks away, but Best Buy (like many other retailers) is kicking off the sales early. Notably, it feels like a blowout on Apple products, along with huge discounts on pressure cookers, mobile accessories and even Windows PCs.

We're breaking it all down for you, so stick with us throughout the holiday season. And it's a good idea to sign up for My Best Buy to score the biggest savings and access all the deals. If Best Buy isn't your favorite retailer, Amazon is price-matching many of these and ABT Electronics will price-match all of these.

Apple

From the iPad family to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro variants, Best Buy is slashing prices. Apple's HomePod smart speaker is seeing a $100 price drop, bringing the cost down to just $199.99. And you still get your choice of color — space gray or white. First-time Apple Music customers will score three months of the service for free.

The MacBook Air starts at $899 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,099. You can expect to save around $200 at a minimum on these models. Amazon is also price-matching most of these with free Prime shipping.

Probably the best deal out of the Apple section is the base 7th-Generation iPad. Best Buy is offering it for just $249, which is a significant discount of $80. You need to be a My Best Buy member to take advantage of that.

PCs and Tablets

Surprisingly, the newly launched Surface Pro 7 is already seeing a huge discount of $360. The 128GB Surface Pro with a black Type Cover included goes for just $599.

The Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook also is getting a massive markdown, shredding the price from $189 all the way down to $89. If you're looking for a cheap laptop, you can't beat this early Black Friday price.

Save big on a sound system with the Samsung 5.1 Channel Soundbar System with Subwoofer and snag it for just $279.99. Normally $500, this set will fill your home with sound for a fraction of the normal price.

Get the Lenovo Smart Clock for half off at just $39.99 during this doorbuster sale. Equipped with Google Assistant, this clock can set alarms for you, check your morning commute or the weather, and even stream music and video. This is one of the cheaper deals you'll find.

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch tablet and get it for $99.99 during this huge sale. At half off, this is a steal for this device that can stream all your favorite movies and TV shows, but is still small enough to carry around.

Home

Dreaming of cooking dinner in mere minutes? There's never been a better time to commit to a pressure cooker than now, with this huge sale on the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for only $29.99. Best Buy is slashing the price in half for this midweek meal miracle maker.

Take your frying game to the next level this holiday season with Insignia's 3.4 Quart Digital Air Fryer. These fryers were originally $99.99, but you can snag one for $39.99 right now and start making healthier, crispier fried foods.

If you're looking for the really big savings, check out Best Buy's deal on the Samsung 75-inch Class LED NU6900 Series 4K UHD TV. The normal price tag of almost $1,100 is chopped down to $749.99, giving you a smart TV for a fraction of the price. (But if you're seriously looking for a big Samsung TV, you might also want to check out the deal Amazon is currently offering.)

Dyson is discounting its Cordless Stick Vacuums too, cutting down the price by $200 on both the Cyclone V10 Animal Pro and the Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free. Grab them for $399.99 and $349.99 respectively for a limited time.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.