Save $100 on these over-ear headphones with this Amazon Gold Box sale

Whether it's for a friend, a family member or yourself, a set of headphones is a great gift this holiday season. If you're not into the true wireless Airpods Pro, and the over-ear Bose 700s is a little out of your price range, you might want to consider a deal that Amazon is offering right now.

Right now, you can save $100 on the V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Over-Ear Noise-Isolating Metal Headphones and get them for just $149.99. But act fast — it's an Amazon Gold Box sale, so it ends Thursday night!

These lightweight, wired headphones use M-Class sound to provide deep bass, vivid mids and ultra-extended highs. V-Moda's patented 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers separate the lows from the highs so your tunes won't get muddied in the mix and will stay distortion-free.

On the design side, the M-100's use a steel frame and Steelflex headband, and these easily fold down for packing and or long flights. The sound quality, durability and comfort of these headphones make them a solid option.

If you're not sure you want to go back to corded headphones, just think: no more batteries or charging! If you're still skeptical, check out the 1,800-plus Amazon reviews that give these headphones 4.3 stars.

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Over-Ear Headphones can be a fantastic gift for any music or game lover. And for $149.99, you're taking advantage of a big discount.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.