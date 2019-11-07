Save big on activewear with the Adidas 'Buy More Save More' sale

With Black Friday closing in, the season of sales has just begun. Adidas is joining the party with a holiday savings deal where the more you buy, the more you save.

Until November 8, you can score $20 off purchases of $100 or more, $50 off orders of $175 or more, and $100 off buys over $300 with code "BMSM19". If you're looking to update your workout wardrobe or find a holiday gift for that one active friend in your group, we've got you covered. Shop some of our favorite and highly rated picks from the Adidas collection:

Women:

An Adidas original with a lightweight fit: NMD_R1 ($130, adidas.com)

A pair of joggers made from recycled polyester for the environmentally-conscious: Essentials 3-Stripes Joggers: ($40, adidas.com)

A cropped hoodie to rock during your next workout class: Bellista Allover Print Cropped Hoodie ($70, adidas.com)

Men:

A breathable running shoe to wear even when it's raining: Alphaboost Shoes ($120, adidas.com)

This sweat-resistant hoodie to wear during or post workout: Adidas Z.N.E. Fast Release Hoodie ($100, adidas.com)

These quick drying pants that are both stylish and gym-friendly: Trio 19 Camo Training Pants ($45, adidas.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.