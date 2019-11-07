cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

Save big on activewear with the Adidas 'Buy More Save More' sale

Nishka Dhawan, CNN Underscored
Updated Fri November 8, 2019

With Black Friday closing in, the season of sales has just begun. Adidas is joining the party with a holiday savings deal where the more you buy, the more you save.

Until November 8, you can score $20 off purchases of $100 or more, $50 off orders of $175 or more, and $100 off buys over $300 with code "BMSM19". If you're looking to update your workout wardrobe or find a holiday gift for that one active friend in your group, we've got you covered. Shop some of our favorite and highly rated picks from the Adidas collection:

Women:

An Adidas original with a lightweight fit: NMD_R1 ($130, adidas.com)

A pair of joggers made from recycled polyester for the environmentally-conscious: Essentials 3-Stripes Joggers: ($40, adidas.com)

A cropped hoodie to rock during your next workout class: Bellista Allover Print Cropped Hoodie ($70, adidas.com)

Men:

A breathable running shoe to wear even when it's raining: Alphaboost Shoes ($120, adidas.com)

This sweat-resistant hoodie to wear during or post workout: Adidas Z.N.E. Fast Release Hoodie ($100, adidas.com)

These quick drying pants that are both stylish and gym-friendly: Trio 19 Camo Training Pants ($45, adidas.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.