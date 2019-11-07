(CNN) More than 100 school-age girls -- including two as young as 12 -- have been strip searched by police in Australia's most populous state over the past three years, according to official figures.

The statistics -- obtained under freedom of information laws by non-profit community legal organization Redfern Legal Center -- show that 122 girls aged 12 to 17 were strip searched in New South Wales (NSW) between 2016 and 2019.

Two of the girls were 12, eight were 13, and seven were 14, the figures show.

Overall, almost 4,000 girls and women of all ages were strip searched over that period, with the most common reason being to search for drugs.

Police are allowed by law to carry out strip searches if they suspect on reasonable grounds that it is necessary. Officers can strip search children aged between 10 and 18 if they are with a parent or guardian, or if they are in the presence of another person.

