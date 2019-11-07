Hong Kong student dies after fall in a parking garage during weekend protests

Hong Kong (CNN) A 22-year-old Hong Kong university student who suffered a severe head injury after falling in a parking garage close to the scene of protests has died, hospital authorities confirmed Friday, a development that could further inflame tensions in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Police say Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), fell from the third floor to the second floor of a parking garage in the residential area of Tseung Kwan O in the early hours of November 4. The incident occurred as police clashed with protesters during a nearby anti-government demonstration.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority confirmed that Chow died at 8:09 a.m. local time on Friday.

There is no indication that the student was involved in the nearby protest.

Chow had been in a coma and on life support after arriving at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kowloon on Monday morning.

Students of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) participate in a march towards HKUST president Wei Shyy's lodge in Hong Kong on November 8, 2019, following the death earlier in the day of student Chow Tsz-lok.

Read More