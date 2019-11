Hong Kong student dies after fall in a parking garage during weekend protests

Hong Kong (CNN) A 22-year-old Hong Kong university student who suffered a severe head injury after falling in a parking garage close to the scene of protests has died, hospital authorities confirmed Friday, a development that could further inflame tensions in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Police say Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), fell from the third floor to the second floor of a parking garage in the residential area of Tseung Kwan O in the early hours of November 4. The incident occurred as police clashed with protesters during a nearby anti-government demonstration.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority confirmed that Chow had died at 8:09 a.m. local time on Friday.

There is no indication that the student was involved in the nearby protest, but on Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters that she was sad to see citizens being seriously injured as a result of the unrest in the city

"I express deep sympathies to the university student and those who got injured in the protests," she said. Chow had been in a coma and on life support after arriving at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kowloon on Monday morning.

