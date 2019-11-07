(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- An aide to Vice President Mike Pence was subpoenaed for testimony today "in light of an attempt by the White House to direct" her "not to appear," an official told CNN. Meanwhile, the House will explore Pence's role in the Ukraine controversy as new testimony drops.
-- The National Security Council's top Ukraine expert gave testimony critical of the President. But he has no intention to leave his White House job.
-- Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, decided to remove Martin Luther King Jr.'s name from a historic boulevard that was renamed in January to honor the civil rights leader.
-- More than 2 million pounds of chicken products were recalled in eight states over fears of metal contamination and other matter.
-- A skeleton found in Russia is believed to be one of Napoleon Bonaparte's generals.
-- A 10-year-old boy walking home from school in Philadelphia was critically injured when he was hit in the back of the head by a stray bullet, according to police.
-- A baby named Faith survived the Mexico ambush killings. Her slain mother may have saved her.
-- Actor Chris Evans and others sound off against casting a computer-generated James Dean in a Vietnam-era action drama.