Mayor sprints away from journalists mid-interview, in Chile

(CNN) Politicians around the world are often accused of evading difficult questions, but a local mayor in Chile took things to the next level on Thursday by literally running from reporters.

Evelyn Matthei, mayor of Providencia commune in Santiago de Chile, had been approached by journalists in the street and was taking questions when she suddenly sprinted away from them.

Chile has been rocked by protests in recent weeks , and Matthei has spoken out against the government's handling of the crisis.

Un poco de ejercicio siempre es bueno para comenzar la mañana. La carrera contra la destrucción y el vandalismo la ganaremos y junto a @Muni_Provi pondremos nuevamente de pie a #Providencia pic.twitter.com/QjO06ePd0R — Evelyn Matthei (@evelynmatthei) November 7, 2019

She was also asked to become a government minister in President Sebastian Pinera's cabinet reshuffle, but rejected his approach.

Clad in a yellow safety vest, Matthei broke out of the scrum with a quick jog. "She's run off," said a correspondent from local channel Mega . "She doesn't want to talk anymore." According to the channel, she had planned to help direct street traffic.

