Congolese rebel leader known as 'the Terminator' given 30 years in jail for war crimes

(CNN) A former Congolese rebel leader nicknamed "the Terminator" has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The sentence is the longest handed down by the ICC and he also becomes the first person to be convicted of sexual slavery.

In a statement, the ICC said the sentencing was unanimous. The time Ntaganda had already spent in detention, from March 22, 2013, to November 7, 2019, would be deducted from his sentence, the Hague-based court said.

The defense and prosecution has 30 days to appeal.

Read More