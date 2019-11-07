Congolese rebel leader known as 'the Terminator' given 30 years in jail for war crimes

(CNN) A former Congolese rebel leader nicknamed "the Terminator" has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Nicole Samson, one of the court's prosecution lawyers, told CNN the magnitude of the crimes in the case was "extreme."

She added she believed the judgment and the fact that Ntaganda has been found responsible was important for his victims.

"It's the first time for them that they will have any sense of justice for the crimes that were committed against them and their communities."

Read More