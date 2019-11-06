The Mormon massacre in Mexico hits home

(CNN) It all happened so suddenly that I didn't have time to react. It was a loud bang, followed by screams and commotion. Then panic. Mothers yelled for their children and children cried out for their mothers. And there I was in the middle of the chaos: scared, confused and unable to move. What else could a seven-year-old boy do?

It was the first time I had heard a gunshot and, from my standing position in the middle of the dance floor, I could see the revolver too.

Did the cowboy-looking man holding the gun mean to shoot it? I never found out. My parents had located me, and we were already heading for the exit. The party was over. I still remember the shattered tiles on the floor where the bullet hit. Also shattered forever was my sense of security, even though no one was injured.

Growing up in northwest Mexico, where the Sonoran Desert meets the Sierra Madre, guns were never too far away. It's a vast and scarcely populated land of cattle ranches and copper mines, just south of Arizona and New Mexico, where enforcing the law has historically never been a priority for Mexico's central government. Mexico City was just so far away, both geographically and ideologically. Local guns remained mostly out of view, but everybody knew they were there.

We only occasionally saw the large communities of Mennonite and Mormon sects that had established communities in Chihuahua and Sonora states. Mennonites, in particular, were known for periodically visiting the surrounding towns, but only to sell some of their products, especially cheese. They mostly kept to themselves -- authorities (and criminals) barely noticed their existence.

