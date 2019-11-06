This astronaut cast his vote from the International Space Station

(CNN) Defying their earthly bounds doesn't stop many astronauts from exercising their civic duties.

Andrew Morgan cast an early vote from space last month, weighing in on a Pennsylvania election, NASA says.

According to his official biography , Morgan is a physician who was selected to join the astronaut corps in 2013, and completed his training in 2015. He's now aboard the space station as a flight engineer for several expeditions.

The father of four considers New Castle, about 55 miles north of Pittsburgh, to be his hometown. And he voted early in the election held Tuesday.

Ed Allison, who heads up voter registration for Lawrence County, told CNN that Morgan sent in what's called a federal post card application. Elections officials sent Morgan a ballot via email, and gave him a secure password to open it. He made his choices and sent it back to them on October 10.

