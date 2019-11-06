A mother is charged with murder after delivering a stillborn baby with meth in its system

(CNN) A 25-year-old woman in central California has been arrested and charged with murder after she delivered a stillborn baby that authorities said had toxic levels of methamphetamine in its system.

The Hanford Police Department said in a news release that Chelsea Cheyenne Becker delivered a stillborn child September 10 that medical professionals believed may have been exposed to drugs while she was pregnant. The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the Kings County Coroner's Office found methamphetamine in the baby's system, police said.

Police put out a warrant for Becker, and she was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of first-degree murder and booked into the Kings County Jail in Hanford early Wednesday, records show. Her bail has been set at $5 million.

Becker pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Wednesday morning, and a phone call to her lawyer, Robert Stover, was not returned. Court records indicate her next hearing is November 19.

Detective Sgt. Justin Vallin of the Hanford Police Department said in an interview with CNN affiliate KGPE that three of Becker's previous children were born with meth in their systems. Police said they learned through an investigation that she had lost custody of multiple children because of substance abuse problems.

