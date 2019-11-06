A teenager won a $25,000 award for inventing a solution to eliminate blind spots for cars

(CNN) A 14-year-old from West Grove, Pennsylvania, won a $25,000 prize for creating a prototype designed to eliminate a car's blind spots.

Alaina Gassler told CNN she first noticed the problem when she realized her mom didn't like driving their family's Jeep Grand Cherokee because its A-pillars caused blind spots.

The A-pillar design in a car supports the windshield and provides protection in case of a crash. However, their size and angle also create blind spots, the area of the road not visible to drivers from their usual sitting position or rear-view and side mirrors.

"There are so many car accidents and injuries and deaths that could've been prevented from a pillar not being there," Gassler said in her Society for Science video. "And since we can't take it off cars, I decided to get rid of it without getting rid of it."

Gassler's project uses a webcam, projector, 3D printed adapter and retroreflective fabric to make a car's A-pillars invisible by displaying the image of the blind spot behind them onto the pillar.

