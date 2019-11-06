A struggle over a gun at a North Carolina hospital leaves a suspect dead and a deputy injured

(CNN) An arrestee tried to take a deputy's gun at a North Carolina hospital Wednesday morning, leading to a struggle in which the deputy was shot and a police officer shot and killed the suspect, authorities said.

The shootings happened around 8:20 a.m. ET inside the emergency department of the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. No names were immediately released.

The suspect had been taken to the hospital for unspecified medical problems after being arrested Tuesday night on a warrant relating to a home invasion, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said.

While in the emergency room, the suspect tried to take a deputy's gun, Wright said.

During a scuffle, the deputy was shot, the Fayetteville Police Department said, without elaborating.

