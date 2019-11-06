Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Jacksonville

(CNN) An amber alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl who police say disappeared from her home in Jacksonville, Florida, early Wednesday.

Taylor Rose Williams was last seen in her home around midnight, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. An unidentified person told police that when they woke up the child was not in her room and the back door was unlocked.

Williams is identified as a black girl, 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants at bedtime.

T.K. Waters, chief of the department's investigations, said Taylor is believed to be in danger because of her age, according to CNN affiliate WJXT

Waters said that investigators are not ruling out any possibilities at this point, including that Taylor left the home on her own or was abducted, WJXT reported.