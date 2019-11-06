An Ohio detective was shot twice in the face during a drug raid and is in 'grave' condition, police say

(CNN) An Ohio detective is in "grave condition" after being shot twice in the face while serving a drug-related search warrant, police said.

Jorge DelRio, a 30-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, was shot a little before 7 p.m. Monday as he went down to the basement of a residence that was being searched by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains on "advanced life support," chief Richard Biehl said in a Tuesday news conference.

The recent shooting comes as the Dayton community is still recovering from an August shooting that left nine people dead and 27 injured. Patrol officers killed the shooter within 30 seconds after his first shot was fired.

"The extraordinary number and frequency of tragic events have fallen squarely on (the police department's) shoulders leaving little room for personal reflection, grieving or quite frankly, recovery," Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said.

