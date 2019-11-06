California jail escapees have been captured

(CNN) Two murder suspects who escaped from a Northern California jail by cutting a hole in a ceiling over the weekend have been captured, authorities said Wednesday.

Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, were arrested by US Customs and Border Protection, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said.

Details about the arrests weren't immediately available. The sheriff's office said it would hold a news conference late Wednesday morning.

Authorities reported Fonseca and Salazar missing from the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility on Sunday.

The two inmates identified a blind spot in their housing unit and cut through the sheet rock and metal screen to make a 22-inch hole in the bathroom ceiling, Capt. John Thornburg, a sheriff's office spokesman, told reporters Monday.

