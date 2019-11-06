Little boy decides to use his birthday money to give his teacher a 'pay raise'

(CNN) Nine-year-old boys usually spend their birthday money on toys or video games, but one Florida boy decided to do something different.

Parker Williams got $15 for his birthday and instead of buying something for himself, he decided to give his teacher at Gorrie Elementary in Tampa a pay raise.

"I think more people should be nice because it's a nicer thing to do than being mean," Williams told CNN affiliate WFLA. "I think she's a really kind teacher...and she spends time on everybody."

Williams gave his teacher the money along with a note that said: "Dear Mrs. Chambers, I don't think that teachers get paid enough for what they do, so, will you accept this gift?"

Williams' parents didn't know about the third-grader's plan and his mom said her eyes welled up with tears.

