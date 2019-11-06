The NHL is throwing back for the first game of 2020

(CNN) The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators are going retro for the first NHL game of 2020.

The new uniforms are set to make their on-ice debut at the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the two teams at the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Stars' new look also features helmets in green, not the current black.

Even though the uniforms are new, they make a nod to hockey history in both states.

The Stars jersey is green with white writing and features a gray felt patch in the shape of Texas on the left sleeve.

The logo on the chest is a large "D" with the word "stars" superimposed across it. The "A" in the word is replaced with a star to represent the Texas state flag.

