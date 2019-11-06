NFL team promotes undrafted player blind in one eye to active roster

(CNN) Kahzin Daniels believes he can serve as an inspiration for children. The football player, who lost vision in one of his eyes when he was only 5, has been promoted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' active roster.

Daniels, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Charleston in West Virginia, lost the use of his right eye when he ran into a pole while riding his scooter around the block near his grandmother's home.

He called the experience traumatic, but that didn't stop Daniels from excelling as a defensive player.

Daniels was named second-team NCAA Division II All-American in his senior season at Charleston. He played 40 games and finished his collegiate career with 161 tackles.

"I feel like my story serves as a huge inspiration for kids who are very impressionable," Daniels said in a "Meet the Rookies" video segment for the Buccaneers.

