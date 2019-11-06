Holidaymakers among 8 injured during knife attack in Jordan

(CNN) One Swiss and three Mexican tourists were among eight people injured in a knife attack in the Jordanian city of Jerash on Wednesday, according the country's state news agency Petra.

The attacker was immediately arrested and an investigation is under way.

Four people from Jordan were also wounded. All of the injured are undergoing medical treatment in hospital, according to a statement released by a spokesman for the public security directorate in Jordan.

One of the Mexican tourists who was wounded is in critical condition and another is in surgery, the country's foreign minister Marcelo Abrard wrote in a tweet.

A popular archaeological site around 30 miles north of the capital Amman, Jerash is home to a well-preserved ancient Roman site and is a major tourist attraction.