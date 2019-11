Insomnia in adults linked to heart attack and stroke

Do you toss and turn at night, yearning for a good night's sleep? According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one third of American adults have a sleep disorder that can affect their lives in serious ways.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, cancer and obesity and many more are linked to poor sleep

Car accidents, industrial disasters, occupational and medical errors as well as reduced quality of life and productivity are also linked to sleep deprivation.

Many of us turn to sleeping pills or other medication aids. But a study says popping pills may not be the most effective way to get some quality Zzzzz's and avoid the addictive downside of many medications.

Cognitive behavior therapy, or CBT, helped chronic insomnia patients to go to sleep 20 minutes faster and stay asleep longer, improving sleep efficiency by almost 10 percent. CBT is a psychological treatment that focuses on changing specific behaviors and thinking processes.

Create new calming habits – Good sleep hygiene, say the experts, also looks at your basic lifestyle habits. So, for example, you don't want to smoke or drink too much or have caffeine late in the day. You want to be sure you're getting regular exercise. Yoga is a super choice.