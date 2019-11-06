Italian youth soccer team scales back plans to play in blackface after criticism

(CNN) An Italian youth soccer team has backtracked from a controversial plan to play in blackface as a protest against racism in the sport.

The Aurora Desio team, based near Milan , announced the initiative on Monday in response to an alleged incident of racial abuse against a 10-year-old black player.

"As a symbolic gesture of total condemnation of racism and support to all those who are its victims, some of our teams will play with their faces painted black," the club said in a statement on its Facebook page

But on Wednesday, Aurora Desio director Alessandro Crisafulli told CNN that following criticism from black communities and organizations inside and outside Italy, the players will only have two black marks on their faces.

"We will paint two black fingermarks on the cheeks as a sign that we're all brothers and that the color of the skin doesn't matter," Crisafulli told CNN.