(CNN) Social unrest in the Chilean capital of Santiago has forced the final of the Copa Libertadores to be moved to Lima in Peru.

The match between Argentine giant River Plate, the defending champion, and Brazilian outfit Flamengo has been switched because of the recent violence that has gripped Chile.

What started as a student protest against rising metro fares has spiraled into widespread clashes with government forces because of concerns over inequality and corruption.

Delegates from both clubs as well as representatives from the Brazilian and Argentine football associations met at CONMEBOL — South American football's governing body — headquarters for five hours before making the decision to move the final for a second year in a row. It is still scheduled for the original date of November 23.

"We understand that the most viable option for everyone, and with guarantees from the Peruvian government, is that [the game is played in Lima]," said CONMEBOL's president Alejandro Dominguez. As yet, the decision on which stadium will host the match has not been made.