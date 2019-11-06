Breaking News

Italy to become first country to make learning about climate change compulsory for school students

By Gianluca Mezzofiore, CNN

Updated 10:11 AM ET, Wed November 6, 2019

From September, all Italian school students will have to learn about climate change and sustainability.
(CNN)From next year, Italian school students in every grade will be required to study climate change and sustainability, in an attempt to position the country as a world leader in environmental education.

Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti, of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said all public schools will include about 33 hours a year in their curricula to study issues linked to climate change.
